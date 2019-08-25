Indians Place Jose Ramirez on IL With Fractured Bone in Right Hand

Ramirez exited Saturday's game against the Royals in the first inning after fouling off a pitch.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
August 25, 2019

Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez has been placed on the injured list with a fractured hamate bone in his right hand, the team announced on Sunday.

Ramirez suffered the injury after fouling off a pitch in the first inning of Saturday's game against the Kansas City Royals. An MRI following his exit revealed a fracture. There is no timetable for his return.

Ramirez, a two-time All-Star, is the latest Indians star to suffer an injury. Corey Kluber has been out for Cleveland since May 1 with a broken arm, while starter Carlos Carrasco is being treated for leukemia.

Ramirez was batting .254 with 20 homers and 75 RBIs in 126 games this season before the fracture.

Cleveland is currently in the wild card chase at 76–54 and is only 2 1/2 games behind the Twins atop the AL Central.

