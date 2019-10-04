Braves centerfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. has drawn criticism from his teammates for his perceived lack of hustle on a play in Game 1 of the National League Division Series.

While leading off the seventh inning, he hit a high fly ball to right field that looked like it might sail over the wall at SunTrust Park. Acuna trotted down the baseline while holding his bat but was held at first base when Cardinals outfielder Dexter Fowler played it off the wall.

Ronald Acuña Jr.'s average home to 1st time this season was 4.2 seconds.



It was 6.2 seconds here. A 331-foot single.



(Via @statcast) pic.twitter.com/yxXEzyOvWt — Paul Hembekides (@PaulHembo) October 4, 2019

First baseman Freddie Freeman called out Acuna after the 7–6 loss to the Cardinals.

"Yeah, it's frustrating," he said, per ESPN. "But I think you have that conversation once. It's kind of beating a dead horse after that if you keep having the same conversation over and over again. You have to know that was a mistake."

When asked about the moment, Acuna admitted that he'd handle it differently if he could rewind the night.

"I mean, I was trying to give my best effort and those are those things that just kind of get away from you. So, obviously, I would've loved to have a double, if I could take it back."

The seventh inning could have ended differently if he'd reached second base. Acuna would have likely reached third on Ozzie Albies' ground out. Instead, he was doubled off the bag when Josh Donaldson later lined out to shortstop.

"He probably scores in that inning if he's on second base," Albies said. "It's a big deal. He knows he needs to do better there."

Acuna went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and a two-run homer in the ninth inning. However, it wasn't enough to deliver a win for Atlanta. This isn't the first time the Braves have dealt with a lack of hustle from the young star. Manager Brian Snitker benched him in a game against the Dodgers on Aug. 18.