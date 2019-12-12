Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have agreed to a deal with outfielder Brett Gardner on a one-year contract worth $12.5 million that includes a $20 million option for the 2021 season, according to George A. King III of the New York Post.

Gardner is the longest-tenured Yankee on the roster and will be heading into his 13th season with the team.

The 36-year-old is coming off a season in which he hit a career-high 28 home runs. Last year, he earned $7.5 million with the team.

The deal comes just days after the Yankees signed ace pitcher Gerrit Cole to a record-setting nine-year deal for $324 million.