    Report: Yankees to Re-Sign Brett Gardner for 13th Season

    Brett Gardner homers during the American League Division Series against the Minnesota Twins.

    The New York Yankees have agreed to a deal with outfielder Brett Gardner on a one-year contract worth $12.5 million that includes a $20 million option for the 2021 season,  according to George A. King III of the New York Post.

    Gardner is the longest-tenured Yankee on the roster and will be heading into his 13th season with the team.

    The 36-year-old is coming off a season in which he hit a career-high 28 home runs. Last year, he earned $7.5 million with the team.

    The deal comes just days after the Yankees signed ace pitcher Gerrit Cole to a record-setting nine-year deal for $324 million.

