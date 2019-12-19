The Hot Stove has simmered down some this week after a busy stretch at the Winter Meetings.

The Yankees introduced starter Gerrit Cole on Wednesday after signing him to a blockbuster nine-year, $324 million deal last week. With top free agents like Cole, Stephen Strasburg, Madison Bumgarner and Anthony Rendon off the market, trade talks are taking center stage.

Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor continues to dominate the rumor mill as teams try to figure out if Cleveland will trade its franchise star. The Dodgers reportedly contacted the Indians about Lindor earlier this week, but they're not the only team allegedly interested in him.

Will Lindor start the 2020 season in Cleveland or in a new city? Check out the latest news and rumors around baseball: