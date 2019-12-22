Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Last offseason, it took until early June for Dallas Keuchel to sign a free agent contract. This time, it took until the end of December.

On Saturday evening, Keuchel agreed to terms on a deal with the Chicago White Sox, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The agreement is for three years and $55.5 million with a vesting fourth-year that could make it a four-year, $74 million deal, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Last season, the two-time All-Star was far from the ace he was with the Astros, but he still finished 8-8 with a 3.75 ERA and 1.367 WHIP in Atlanta. Keuchel spent his first seven seasons in Houston, winning the 2015 AL Cy Young award after going 20–8 with a 2.48 ERA and leading MLB with 232 innings pitched.

Despite being one of the marquee free agents last winter, Keuchel began the 2019 campaign without a contract and spent much of the first two months of the season working out and throwing simulated games, waiting for offers. Many teams didn't want to sign either Keuchel or closer Craig Kimbrel until after June 3, when they would no longer have to forfeit a pick in the 2019 MLB Draft as compensation.

Keuchel, who has also won four gold gloves, brings an impressive playoff resume to Chicago, a team looking to complete its long rebuild and secure its first postseason berth since 2008.

The White Sox finished third in the AL Central last season, winning only 72 games. The team's starting rotation struggled at times, but it has a number of impressive young arms, especially All-Star Lucas Giolito and Dylan Cease. It also recently inked veteran left-hander Gio Gonzalez to a one-year deal.