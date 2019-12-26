Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox have been busy so far this offseason. They added veteran catcher Yasmani Grandal last month. And now, just days after signing Dallas Keuchel and Gio Gonzalez, they gave their fans and lineup a final Christmas present when they agreed to terms with slugger Edwin Encarnacion, according to baseball insider Yancen Pujols.

The agreement, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan, is a one-year deal worth $12 million with a club option for 2021 at $12 million.

Encarnacion joins the White Sox after playing with both the Mariners and Yankees in 2019.

The three-time All-Star has hit more than 30 home runs in every season since 2012. Six times over that span, he has finished with more than 100 RBIs.

In signing with the White Sox, Encarnacion returns to the AL Central, where he spent 2017 and 2018 playing with Cleveland.

The White Sox finished third in the AL Central last season, winning only 72 games.