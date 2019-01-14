When Do Pitchers and Catchers Report for 2019 MLB Spring Training?

Spring Training is even closer than you think.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 14, 2019

The MLB season is closer than you think and that means Spring Training is right around the corner.

Just like every other season, pitchers and catchers will report before the rest of their teams to get a head start on the preseason training.

The regular season gets started on March 20 and depending on the team, pitchers and catchers will be in camp either Feb. 12 or Feb. 13.

Check out a list of when teams' pitchers and catchers will start reporting.

Atlanta Braves: TBA
Arizona Diamondbacks: TBA
Baltimore Orioles: Wednesday, Feb. 13
Boston Red Sox: Tuesday, Feb. 12
Chicago Cubs: TBA
Chicago White Sox: TBA
Cincinnati Reds: TBA
Cleveland Indiana: TBA
Colorado Rockies: TBA
Detroit Tigers: Tuesday, Feb. 12
Houston Astros: Wednesday, Feb. 13
Kansas City Royals: Tuesday, Feb. 12
Los Angeles Angels: TBA
Los Angeles Dodgers: TBA
Miami Marlins: TBA
Milwaukee Brewers: Wednesday, Feb. 13
Minnesota Twins: TBA
New York Mets: Tuesday, Feb. 12
New York Yankees: Wednesday, Feb. 13
Oakland A's: TBA
Philadelphia Phillies: TBA
Pittsburgh Pirates: TBA
San Diego Padres: TBA
San Francisco Giants: TBA
Seattle Mariners: TBA
St. Louis Cardinals: TBA
Tampa Bay Rays: TBA
Texas Rangers: Tuesday, Feb. 12
Toronto Blue Jays: TBA
Washington Nationals: Wednesday, Feb. 13

Most full team workouts will begin either Feb. 18 or Feb. 19

