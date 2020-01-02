Domingo German to Miss 63 Games in 2020 As Part of 81-Game Suspension for Domestic Violence

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German has been suspended 81 games under Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy with the ban retroactive to September, the league announced.

The news was first reported by Yahoo Sports' Hannah Keyser.

German will not appeal his 81-game suspension under the MLB-MLB Players Association's domestic violence policy. He has also agreed to make a contribution to Sanctuary for Families, a New York City-based non-profit organization dedicated to aiding victims of domestic violence. As part of his suspension, he will participate in a confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program supervised by the league's joint policy board.

German was being investigated for a domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend in Yonkers, New York. German allegedly slapped his girlfriend after a charity gala hosted by teammate C.C. Sabathia. No criminal charges were brought against him.

He was placed on administrative leave by the league and forced to miss the Yankees' postseason run.

The 27-year-old was 18–4 with a 4.03 ERA in 24 starts and three relief appearances before his season ended on Sept. 18. German made his major league debut with the Yankees in 2017. He has started 38 games in those three seasons and has a career record of 20–11.