MLB's free-agent pool is dwindling down as we turn to 2020, with many of the game's stars settled in their new location. Gerrit Cole is a Yankee and Anthony Rendon is an Angel, while veteran starting pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Cole Hamels have found homes in Chicago and Atlanta, respectively.

But the hot stove isn't don't cooking just yet. Third baseman Josh Donaldson remains an impact bat after a bounce-back year with the Braves, and Marcell Ozuna could challenge nine figures on the open market. Expect plenty of headlines to emerge in January and February as we approach pitchers and catchers reporting to Spring Training.

Check out the latest news and notes from around baseball below:

Infielder Starlin Castro is in agreement for a two-year, $12 million deal with the Nationals. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

Washington re-signed Asdrubal Cabrera on a one-year, $2.5 million contract. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)

The Reds, Rangers and Cardinals are primary suitors for Ozuna. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

Donaldson is seeking an $110 million deal, with the Braves, Nationals, Twins, Rangers and Dodgers set as the primary suitors. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

The Giants added starting pitcher Tyson Ross on a minor-league deal. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)