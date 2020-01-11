Which MLB Players Will Go to Arbitration?
Friday marked the deadline for 155 arbitration-eligible players and their respective teams to agree on salaries for the 2020 season. A number of big name players agreed to deals, but a few of the sport's biggest names did not.
Here are some the most impactful players who will go to arbitration after not reaching an agreement with their respective teams:
- George Springer — OF, Houston Astros: Springer made his third-straight All-Star team this past season, having hit 39 home runs and recorded 96 RBIs for the American League champion Astros. According to MLB.com Mark Feinsand, Springer filed for a $22.5 million deal while the Astros filed at $17.5 million.
- Andrew Benintendi — OF, Boston Red Sox: Benintendi hit 13 home runs and tallied 68 RBIs in 2019. He filed for $4.15 million while the Red Sox deemed him worth $3.4 million, per MLB Network's Mark Feinsand.
- Josh Hader — RP, Milwaukee Brewers: Hader has made the All-Star team in two consecutive seasons, but gave up more home runs in 2019 than he did in 2017 and 2018 combined.
- Trevor Story — SS, Colorado Rockies: Story made two All-Star teams throughout his first four seasons in Colorado. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported Story filed at $11.5 million while the team filed at $10.75 million.
- Max Muncy — 1B/2B/3B, Los Angeles Dodgers: Muncy made his first All-Star team last season, hitting 35 home runs and recording 98 RBIs. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported that Muncy filed at $4.675 million while the Dodgers valued him at $4 million.
- Jose Berrios — SP, Minnesota Twins: Berrios has made the All-Star team in consecutive seasons.
- Joe Pederson — OF, Los Angeles Dodgers: Pederson recorded the most home runs and most RBIs in his career last season, appearing in 149 games.