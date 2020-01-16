Seth Wenig/AP/Shutterstock

Carlos Beltrán has stepped down as manager of the Mets, according to mulitple reports.

Yahoo Sports' Tim Brown was first to report the news.

Beltrán's decision comes after Major League Baseball released its findings of the Astros cheating scandal in 2017 and 2018 on Monday. Beltrán, who was part of the Astros' World Series-winning roster, was the only player named in MLB commissioner Rob Manfred's report.

Mets quality control coach Luis Rojas is under consideration for the managerial vacancy, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Beltrán is the third manager to lose his job stemming from the league's report. Former Astros manager AJ Hinch was suspended and subsequently fired on Monday. Alex Cora "mutually agreed" to part ways with the Red Sox following his participation in the Astros' scheme as a bench coach. Houston general manager Jeff Luhnow was also suspended by MLB and fired.

MLB did not discipline Beltrán since he was a player at the time of the cheating scandal, in which the Astros used a feed from the center field camera to decode and communicate pitching signs.

"Approximately two months into the 2017 season, a group of players, including Carlos Beltrán, discussed that the team could improve on decoding opposing teams' signs and communicating the signs to the batter," MLB's report reads.

Beltrán was announced as manager of the Mets on Nov. 1, 2019, after the team moved on from Mickey Callaway following the 2019 season.

During his 20-year playing career, nine-time All-Star Beltrán spent time with the Royals, New York Mets, Yankees, Cardinals, Astros, Giants and Rangers. Beltrán retired from MLB after he won his only World Series with the Astros in 2017.