Mets manager Carlos Beltrán and the team mutually agreed to part ways in the aftermath of the Astros' sign-stealing scandal. Beltrán is the third manager to lose his job in the fallout.

Former Astros manager AJ Hinch was suspended and subsequently fired on Monday. Alex Cora mutually agreed to part ways with the Red Sox following his participation in the Astros' scheme as a bench coach. Houston general manager Jeff Luhnow was also suspended by MLB and fired.

Beltrán issued the following statement to MLB's Anthony DiComo:

"Over my 20 years in the game, I've always taken pride in being a leader and doing things the right way, and in this situation, I failed. As a veteran player on the team, I should've recognized the severity of the issue and truly regret the actions that were taken. I am a man of faith and integrity and what took place did not demonstrate those characteristics that are so very important to me and my family. I'm very sorry. It's not who I am as a father, a husband, a teammate and as an educator. The Mets organization and I mutually agreed to part ways, moving forward for the greater good with no further distractions. I hope that at some point in time, I'll have the opportunity to return to this game that I love so much."

Beltrán was part of the Astros' World Series–winning roster and the only player named in MLB commissioner Rob Manfred's Monday report. The report focused on the Astros' cheating scandal in 2017 and 2018.

Beltrán was hired by the Mets in November and has not managed a major league game.

Mets quality control coach Luis Rojas is under consideration for the managerial vacancy, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.