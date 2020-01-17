Three former MLB managers have been removed from their roles in the wake of the Astros' sign-stealing scandal, with Carlos Beltrán becoming the latest to do so as he parted ways with the Mets on Thursday. And New York isn't the only team with a sudden managerial opening.

Astros owner Jim Crane fired former manager AJ Hinch on Monday, and the Red Sox did the same to ex-manager Alex Cora on Tuesday. Cora was the Astros bench coach in their run to the 2017 World Series.

So who will the Astros, Mets and Red Sox hire for their manager vacancies? Check out the latest crop of rumors below:

Houston Astros



• Houston interviewed Buck Showalter on Wednesday and former Blue Jays manager John Gibbons on Thursday. (Brian McTaggart, MLB.com)

• Dusty Baker is a potential "target" of Houston's managerial search. (Chandler Rome, Houston Chronicle)

• Cubs third base coach Will Venable will interview with the Astros on Friday. (Gordon, Wittenmyer, Chicago Sun-Times)

Boston Red Sox

• Red Sox bench coach Ron Roenicke and catcher Jason Varitek are candidates to replace Alex Cora. (Ian Browne, MLB.com)

New York Mets

• Mets coach Luis Rojas is an internal candidate to replace Beltrán for New York's vacancy. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• ESPN analyst and former catcher Eduardo Pérez is among the top candidates for the managerial position. (Anthony DiComo, MLB.com)