Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom is in the middle of making the first major hire of his tenure—a new manager. But while the Red Sox are hoping to find Alex Cora's replacement by spring training, Bloom said Thursday, it's possible they won't hire someone before pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 12.

“Nobody wants to be at this point in a year without a manager, obviously, so that would become even more important once we get to spring training,” Bloom said, while also noting that it isn't worth rushing the hiring process.

Cora and the club mutually parted ways on Jan. 14 in the wake of MLB's report on the Astros' sign-stealing investigation.

MLB concluded that Cora was deeply involved in the Astros' sign-stealing operation in 2017 that saw the team's manager, AJ Hinch, and general manager, Jeff Luhnow, suspended for a year. They were subsequently fired by owner Jim Craine. Cora was the bench coach for the Astros in 2017 before being hired as the Red Sox' manager in 2018, where he won the World Series in his first year. MLB is also conducting an investigation into reports that Boston was stealing signs illegally that season.

Bloom declined to comment on whether the Red Sox have interviewed anyone, adding that he would not say whether the team has ruled out internal candidates.

“It’s best for everybody if it just stays private until we have something to share,” he said. “Obviously speed is important, because of the unusual timing of this, but we just want to make sure we’re not going faster than we should, in order to get the best outcome in this process.”

While searching for a new manager, Bloom also is reportedly exploring a possible trade with the Padres involving outfielder Mookie Betts. On Thursday, The Athletic reported that the Red Sox have discussed a potential deal that would send Betts to the San Diego for prospects and Wil Myers.

The Red Sox play their first Spring Training game on Feb. 22. Boston's first regular season matchup is March 26 against the Blue Jays.