The Padres and Red Sox have discussed a trade that would send 2018 AL MVP winner Mookie Betts to San Diego for Wil Myers and prospects, according to The Athletic's Dennis Lin.

Betts has been floated into trade rumors throughout the offseason, including to the Padres' division rival Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Red Sox outfielder is set to hit free agency after the 2020 season. While Betts could walk away after one season, he would drastically improve the Padres' chances of making their first postseason since 2006.

According to Lin, recent talks between the two parties have "focused on sending a significant amount of prospect talent" and outfielder Myers to Boston. Myers has also been the topic of trade discussions in recent years, as San Diego looks to unload at least some of his salary—he is still guaranteed more than $60 million over the next three seasons.

San Diego signed star free agent Manny Machado last offseason, but the team won only 70 games last season.

The Athletic reports that both parties have "legitimate interest," yet people familiar with the discussions say that an agreement is unlikely.

In addition to dealing with Betts trade rumors, the Red Sox are currently in the process of hiring a new manager.

Alex Cora and the club mutually parted ways on Jan. 14 in the wake of MLB's report on the Astros' sign-stealing investigation.

MLB concluded that Cora was deeply involved in the Astros' sign-stealing operation in 2017 that saw the team's manager, AJ Hinch, and general manager, Jeff Luhnow, suspended for a year. They were subsequently fired by owner Jim Craine. Cora was the bench coach for the Astros in 2017 before being hired as the Red Sox' manager in 2018, where he won the World Series in his first year. MLB is also conducting an investigation into reports that Boston was stealing signs illegally that season.

MLB has not yet punished Cora for his role in the Astros' sign stealing operation.

The Red Sox play their first Spring Training game on Feb. 22. Boston's first regular season matchup is March 26 against the Blue Jays.