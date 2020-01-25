The longest-tenured Nationals player isn't going anywhere. According to the Washington Post's Barry Svrluga, Zimmerman and the 2019 World Series Champions agreed to a one-year, $2 million deal with additional performance bonuses that could max out at $5 million.

The reduction in compensation is significant. Zimmerman made $18 million last year after making $14 million each of the previous six seasons. His salary hasn’t been this low since 2008.

However, the 35-year-old Zimmerman was the first player drafted in franchise history in the 2005 MLB draft. Twice before he's signed extensions with the team, but he entered free agency for the first time after last year’s World Series win.

Zimmerman played in a career-low 52 games last season, but he is the Nationals’ career leader in games, hits, home runs, RBI, runs and doubles. The two-time All-Star is a .279 hitter with 270 homers and 1,015 RBI over 15 seasons.

In additional to World Series MVP pitcher Stephen Strasburg, the team also is bringing back catcher Yan Gomes, reliever Daniel Hudson and infielders Howie Kendrick and Asdrubal Cabrera.