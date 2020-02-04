A public memorial for the three members of the Altobelli family who died in the helicopter crash that also killed Kobe Bryant, Bryant's daughter, Gianna, and four others will be held at Angel Stadium at 4 p.m. PT.

John Altobelli, 56, who spent the last 27 years as the baseball coach at Orange Coast College, died in the crash along with his wife, Keri, 46, and their 13-year-old daughter, Alyssa.

“Needless to say ... there will be plenty of room so if you’d like to be a part of this, we’d love to have you!” Altobelli’s brother, Tony, wrote Monday in a Facebook post.

As Sports Illustrated's Michael McKnight wrote earlier this week, John's legacy of helping and healing others lives on.

John Altobelli guided OCC to more than 700 wins and four state championships throughout his tenure. He was instrumental in a $2.1 million fundraising effort to upgrade the school’s baseball facility in 2016, a renovation that included a new artificial playing surface, scoreboard, sound system and batting cages.

His daughter, Alyssa, played alongside Bryant's daughter, Gianna, on a Mamba Academy basketball team.

The Altobelli family is survived by John and Keri’s two other children, J.J., 29, who is a former University of Oregon shortstop and a scout for the Boston Red Sox, and Alexis, 16, a high school junior in Newport Beach.

The public memorial service for the Bryants is also expected, though the specifics have not yet been released.