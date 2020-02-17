Mike Trout is calling out Major League Baseball for not punishing Astros players in the wake of the team's sign-stealing scandal.

While speaking to the media on Monday, Trout said the players should be disciplined for their role in the scheme.

"I don't agree with the punishments, you know, the players not getting anything. It was player driven. Going up to the plate knowing what's coming...that would be a lot of fun."

On Jan. 13, MLB released a report detailing the Astros' cheating operation, which involved the team stealing opponents' signs with the use of an outfield camera during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Video was fed to an monitor near the club's dugout, where players communicated to the batter that an off-speed pitch was coming by banging on a trash can. No banging meant the pitch was a fastball.

Manfred suspended Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow through the 2020 World Series, but team owner Jim Crane subsequently fired them.

Bench coach Alex Cora and designated hitter Carlos Beltrán were the only participants named in the report. No players were disciplined by MLB, but were given immunity for their testimony. In the fallout of the scandal, the Red Sox and Mets later parted ways with managers Cora and Beltrán.

While discussing the players' actions, Trout said he "lost respect for some of those guys." The Angels star outfielder declined to name any players specifically, but said some members of the Astros reached out to him to explain their side of the story after MLB's report was revealed.

When asked about Houston's 2017 World Series title, Trout said he's not sure how much the team cheated during the series, but that they should be penalized.

"It's tough. Taking the trophy away, taking their rings away. I think [MLB] should definitely do something," he said. "I don't know what, but to cheat like that and not get any [punishment], it's sad to see for sure."