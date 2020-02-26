The Red Sox quarantined pitcher Chih-Jung Liu in a Florida hotel room due to concern over the coronavirus, according to The Boston Globe.

The team said in a statement to the Globe that it was using an "overabundance of caution." The virus has affected more than 80,000 people across 40 countries, killing nearly 3,000 people so far.

Liu arrived in Fort Myers last week after departing from Taipei with a connection in San Francisco. The team immediately quarantined the 20-year-old prospect after his arrival.

Liu, who is considered the Red Sox's No. 17 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, said that he has been working out lightly and getting three meals delivered to his room, according to the Globe. He is expected to join the team by this weekend for a minor league position player physical.

The Red Sox signed Liu in October for about $750K. He is a former two-way player who has shown he can throw as fast as 98 mph with his fastball. He was the MVP of the Asian Baseball Championship Series last year.

The virus can lead to various respiratory illnesses with symptoms ranging in severity from the common cold to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). It is moderately infectious and can be transmitted through sneezes, coughs and contact with contaminated surfaces.

The Red Sox also briefly quarantined infielder Tzu-Wei Lin before he started Tuesday's spring training game at second base.

“I had been here for a week and they said I needed to go back to my apartment,” Lin said, according to the New York Post. “I was fine. I stayed away for one day and that was it.”

The CDC warned earlier this week that the virus would likely spread in communities across the United States, where 57 people have been affected as of Tuesday.