While Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale is expected to open the season on the IL, the Boston ace is not expected to need Tommy John surgery, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Sale reportedly received an MRI Tuesday for a sore elbow after experiencing discomfort following his first live throwing session since August 2019.

The seven-time All-Star struggled mightily in 2019, his third year with the Red Sox. Sale posted a career-worst 4.40 ERA, going 6–11 in 147 1/3 innings. Sale was shut down for the season in August due to a left elbow injury.

Sale is slated to be in Boston for much of the next decade. He signed a five-year, $150 million contract extension in March 2019, committing to the Red Sox after a dynamic first two seasons in Boston. Sale led the American League in strikeouts in 2017, and he logged five playoff starts for the Red Sox en route to a 2018 World Series title.

The Red Sox finished third in the American League East in 2019 at 84–73. It's been a tumultuous offseason for Boston, as manager Alex Cora was fired and Mookie Betts and David Price were traded to the Dodgers.