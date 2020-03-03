Chris Sale Receives MRI For Elbow Soreness

Red Sox starter Chris Sale will receive an MRI Tuesday for a sore elbow after experiencing discomfort following his first live throwing session since Aug. 2019, according to multiple reports.

Sale missed the back half of last season with inflammation in the same arm he tweaked on Sunday after throwing 18 pitches to Red Sox minor leaguers.

2019 was perhaps the worst season of his career, one in which he put up a career-worst 4.40 ERA and saw his fastball velocity drop precipitously.

Manager Ron Roenicke expressed his concern on Tuesday and said that Dr. James Andrews, the renowned arm ligament surgeon, will examine the results. Andrews also examined Sale after his elbow injury last season, after which it was determined that Tommy John surgery wasn’t needed.

Sale signed a five-year, $145 million extension before his shaky 2019 season.