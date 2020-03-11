Editor's note: Welcome to SI's MLB preview. Click here to view every team's outlook in 2020, including predictions, projections and, yes, a preview of the 2030 preview. Click here to read the Braves fantasy preview.

The Braves have won two straight NL East championships, and they may just be getting started. They have a young core led by a pair of 22-year-olds: Ronald Acuña Jr., a 40/40 threat in the outfield, and righthander Mike Soroka, a budding ace. Their supporting cast includes second baseman Ozzie Albies, shortstop Dansby Swanson and lefty Max Fried. And more stars are on the way in centerfielder Cristian Pache, lefthander Kyle Muller and righties Ian Anderson and Kyle Wright. Only the very best teams in baseball can match both Atlanta’s present roster and its future talent.

Management opened its checkbook this offseason for the additions of closer Will Smith, veteran lefty Cole Hamels and leftfielder Marcell Ozuna. (The last two are on one-year deals, keeping payroll inflation to a minimum.) The team also retained Nick Markakis, Chris Martin and Adeiny Hechavarría, useful depth players who, on many teams, would be passed over in favor of minimum-salaried options. Holding the roster together is Freddie Freeman, who has quietly put together half of a Hall of Fame career through his 30th birthday. He failed to bat .300 last season for the first time since 2015 but reached career highs in homers (38) and runs (113). Freeman hits for his power with a below-average strikeout rate. (Yes, you can whiff 127 times and practically be a contact hitter now.) He plays a deft first base and runs better than someone 6' 5" and 220 pounds should. Acuña is the club’s best player, but Freeman is still the face of the team.

He’s sure to show up on your TV screen in October, when the Braves will try to advance past the Division Series for the first time since 2001. That’s right, Atlanta has lost eight straight NLDS rounds. Then again, the Nationals had lost four in a row, and look where they ended up last year. — Joe Sheehan

Projected Record: 93-69, 1st in NL East

In a loaded NL East, the Braves will miss Josh Donaldson, who’s now in Minnesota, but they’re still absurdly talented. It also helps that they play the Marlins 19 times.

Key Question: How Much Will Braves Miss Josh Donaldson?

Atlanta has the pitching needed to win the NL East. Marcell Ozuna will join a lineup with Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies and Freddie Freeman, but it drops off after that. — Matt Martell

Player Spotlight

Moving Up: Dansby Swanson, SS

The first pick in 2015 hasn’t become a superstar, but he’s improved at the plate in each of his three full seasons, and his glove is still strong.

Moving Down: Mike Foltynewicz, SP

The righty, 28, failed to build on his All-Star ’18—by far his best season—and could be sent to the pen once top prospects fill out the rotation.

Watchability Ranking: Worth It

As of now, Atlanta’s roster comes across as “nicely balanced” more so than “wildly fun,” but steadiness is a virtue, too. (And if you’re in the market for wild fun, Ronald Acuña, Jr. alone should offer plenty.) — Emma Baccellieri

Preview of the 2030 Preview

Ronald Acuña Jr., OF: Following 12 electric seasons in Atlanta, the club made the 31-year-old Acuña a Brave for life with an eight-year, $248 million deal in 2029. The one-team player is an increasingly rare distinction since the Betts-Boston divorce of 2020 but one lauded by the Atlanta faithful. Acuña has been one of the steadiest performers of the last decade, regularly swatting 30-plus homers. He serves primarily as a corner outfielder now, but he has aged as gracefully as he runs. — Craig Goldstein