MLB is expected to send guidelines advising teams to stop working out in groups at Spring Training and home parks, according to The Athletics' Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich.

Rosenthal reports that camps can remain open for individual player needs but with limited staff. Joel Sherman of The New York Post reports a conference call between the commissioner's office and all teams will be scheduled for noon on Monday and will share an update on negotiations between MLB and the union.

MLB has delayed the start of the 2020 regular season and halted spring training due to the coronavirus outbreak in the United States. The regular season was slated to begin on March 26.

MLB quickly followed suit after the NBA suspended its season until further notice shortly following a positive test for the virus by a Utah Jazz player. The NHL and MLS also suspended their respective seasons.