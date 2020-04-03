Klutch Sports Group—the sports management company run by Rich Paul that represents NBA and NFL stars like LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Alvin Kamara—has acquired Tidal Sports Group, the company announced Friday. The move marks Klutch's entry into baseball representation, a notable expansion after it had only dealt with basketball clients a mere three months ago.

"Klutch Sports is proud to announce the acquisition of Tidal Sports is finalized and would like to formally welcome Brodie Scoffield to lead baseball," Klutch said in a statement. "We are very excited that in a few short months we’ve been able to expand into football and now baseball!"

Tidal was launched in October 2018 by Scoffield, who previously worked for TLA Worldwide from 2005 to September 2018. The company represents major league and minor league players, a group headlined by Alex Bregman, Marcus Stroman and Keston Hiura. Tidal's headquarters are based in San Clemente, Calif., while Klutch is based in Los Angeles.

Klutch's deal to obtain Tidal comes on the heels of its January acquisition of Revolution Sports Agency, one of the industry's leading agencies in football. Klutch itself received a significant investment in July 2019 by United Talent Agency, which previously had focused on the entertainment clients. That deal created the brand UTA Sports, which has now expanded with the acquisition of Tidal.

Klutch was founded in 2012 after Paul left Creative Artists Agency to start his own firm. The company currently has over $32 million in commissions, according to Forbes, with $814 million in contract value.