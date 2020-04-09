The Yankees, Dodgers and Red Sox are the most valuable clubs in MLB, according to Forbes' annual valuations of the sport's franchises.

New York is currently valued at $5 billion, while the Dodgers and Red Sox are valued at $3.4 and $3.4 billion, respectively. The Cubs and Giants round out the top five at $3.2 billion and $3.1 billion valuations.

Despite the 2020 season in peril amid the coronavirus pandemic, the average MLB team value rose 4% from last year to $1.85 billion, according to Forbes.

According to Forbes, only two MLB franchises showed negative growth in their valuation from 2019 to 2020, with the Pirates falling 1% to be valued No. 22 overall at $1.26 billion. The Marlines fell 2% and are the league's least valuable franchise at just $980 million.

Per the website, MLB profits are at record highs, with the average team operating profit rising 25% this past season to $50 million. The Astros had the highest profit at $99 million and only the Marlins lost money on an operating basis.

MLB's season is currently suspended indefinitely as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic.