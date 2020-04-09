Yankees, Dodgers MLB's Most Valuable Franchises as Teams Gain Value Despite Hiatus
The Yankees, Dodgers and Red Sox are the most valuable clubs in MLB, according to Forbes' annual valuations of the sport's franchises.
New York is currently valued at $5 billion, while the Dodgers and Red Sox are valued at $3.4 and $3.4 billion, respectively. The Cubs and Giants round out the top five at $3.2 billion and $3.1 billion valuations.
Despite the 2020 season in peril amid the coronavirus pandemic, the average MLB team value rose 4% from last year to $1.85 billion, according to Forbes.
According to Forbes, only two MLB franchises showed negative growth in their valuation from 2019 to 2020, with the Pirates falling 1% to be valued No. 22 overall at $1.26 billion. The Marlines fell 2% and are the league's least valuable franchise at just $980 million.
Per the website, MLB profits are at record highs, with the average team operating profit rising 25% this past season to $50 million. The Astros had the highest profit at $99 million and only the Marlins lost money on an operating basis.
MLB's season is currently suspended indefinitely as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic.