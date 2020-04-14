Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner died on Tuesday at his home in Clearwater, Fla., due to illness. He was 63.

The Steinbrenner family issued the following statement.

"Hank was a genuine and gentle spirit who treasured the deep relationships he formed with those closest to him. He was introduced to the Yankees organization at a very young age, and his love for sports and competition continued to burn brightly throughout his life. Hank could be direct and outspoken, but in the very same conversation show great tenderness and light-heartedness. More than anything, he set an example for all of us in how comfortably he lived enjoying his personal passions and pursuits. We are profoundly saddened to have lost him and will always carry his memory with us always."

The death was first reported by the New York Post's Joel Sherman. Steinbrenner's passing was not related to COVID-19, according to multiple reports.

Hank is George Steinbrenner's oldest son and was once considered the successor to the team's ownership. Hal. the youngest son, was given control of the Yankees in 2008 after a unanimous vote by Major League Baseball's owner. George Steinbrenner died in 2010.

Hank remained a co-chairman of the team but took a step back from his public role with the team in recent years.

Hank Steinbrenner is survived by his four children, including George Michael Steinbrenner IV, who is the owner of IndyCar team Steinbrenner Racing.