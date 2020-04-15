MLB Teams Virtually Pay Tribute to Jackie Robinson

Major League Baseball is in the midst of an indefinite suspension due to the COVID-19 crisis, but teams throughout the league still managed to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day on Wednesday.

MLB has celebrated Jackie Robinson Day on every April 15 since 2004, commemorating the day in which Robinson broke the league's color barrier in 1947. All players began wearing No. 42 on April 15 in 2009, though with no games currently being played, players and teams have gotten creative with their tributes to the Dodgers' legend.

Check out the best tributes to Robinson across MLB below:

Robinson amassed 1,518 hits and 947 runs in 10 MLB seasons from 1947-56. He was a six-time All-Star and two-time stolen base champ, and he tallied three top-ten NL MVP finishes. Robinson won the 1949 National League MVP and the 1955 World Series.

The legendary infielder retired in 1956. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1962.