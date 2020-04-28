MLB is discussing a potential plan to start the season in late June and allow teams to play at their home ballparks with realigned divisions, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

The proposed plan involves realigning MLB into three divisions based on teams' locations rather than the National and American Leagues. The new divisions would help reduce travel, and teams would play with no fans in attendance.

Nightengale reports the new plan is "pending approval of medical experts and providing that COVID-19 testing is available to the public." It would eliminate the need for players to be in isolation, although it remains unknown if teams would open the season in Arizona, Texas and Florida for a few weeks.

MLB could potentially have a 100-game regular season before holding the playoffs with an expanded format. According to Nightengale, players are expected to have 18 to 21 days to train at teams' Arizona or Florida spring training sites before starting the season.

Here's a look at the reported possible realigned divisions:

EAST:

Baltimore Orioles

Boston Red Sox

Miami Marlins

New York Mets

New York Yankees

Philadelphia Phillies

Pittsburgh Pirates

Tampa Bay Rays

Toronto Blue Jays

Washington Nationals

WEST:

Arizona Diamondbacks

Colorado Rockies

Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Dodgers

Houston Astros

Oakland Athletics

San Diego Padres

San Francisco Giants

Seattle Mariners

Texas Rangers

CENTRAL:

Atlanta Braves

Chicago Cubs

Chicago White Sox

Cincinnati Reds

Cleveland Indians

Detroit Tigers

Kansas City Royals

St. Louis Cardinals

Milwaukee Brewers

Minnesota Twins

There are more than one million confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, with nearly 60,000 deaths. Worldwide, more than 215,000 people have died of the disease.