Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini revealed that he was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer and faces six months of chemotherapy. He made the announcement in a first-person piece titled "I Am So Lucky" for The Players Tribune on Tuesday.

Mancini, 28, underwent surgery in March to remove a malignant tumor from his colon. The team had announced he left to undergo a "non-baseball medical procedure."

"When I went in for an endoscopy and colonoscopy, the doctors told me that they were really expecting to confirm that I had celiac disease, which is found in your small intestine," Mancini wrote. "When the anesthesia put me under, I believed everything was going to be O.K."

"He started by eliminating all the possible things it could have been," he added. "I was still woozy from the anesthesia, but before he even said the word cancer I was thinking to myself, There's no way that he's about to say what I think he's about to say. And then he said it: They had found a malignant tumor in my colon."

Mancini said he started chemotherapy on April 13. The treatment will take place every two weeks for six months. He believes that if baseball starts its 2020 season he will have to miss some time.

Mancini noted that his father was diagnosed with Stage 2 colon cancer at 58 years old in 2011.

Last season, Mancini hit .291 with 35 home runs and 97 RBIs.