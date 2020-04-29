The National Baseball Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday the 2020 induction ceremony will be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Induction Weekend is a celebration of our National Pastime and its greatest legends, and while we are disappointed to cancel this incredibly special event, the Board of Directors’ overriding concern is the health and well-being of our new inductees, our Hall of Fame members, our wonderful fans and the hundreds of staff it takes to present the weekend’s events in all of its many facets,” Baseball Hall of Fame chairman Jane Forbes Clark said in a statement.

The 2020 class–which includes Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and Marvin Miller–will be inducted alongside the 2021 class on Sunday, July 25, 2021.

“Being inducted into the Hall of Fame will be an incredible honor, but the health and safety of everyone involved are paramount,” Jeter said. “I respect and support the decision to postpone this year’s enshrinement and am looking forward to joining current Hall of Famers, fans, staff and my family and friends in Cooperstown in 2021.”

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum remains closed due to COVID-19. There has been no announced date for the Hall of Fame's reopening.