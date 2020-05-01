Former Oakland Athletes minor leaguer Miguel Marte died earlier this week after complications with the coronavirus, the team announced Friday. He was 30 years old.

Marte was in the Athletics farm system from 2008-12, playing catcher, first base and the outfield.

He never advanced past Single-A ball. He hit .230/.275/.331 with three home runs in his final season. He largely played in the Dominican Summer League, Arizona League and New York-Pennsylvania League.

Throughout his time with the Athletics, Marte hit a combined .251 with 16 homers and 117 RBIs.

"Players and the entire baseball community mourn the passing of Miguel Marte. We extend our most sincere condolences to Miguel’s family," the Major League Baseball Players Association said in a statement.

On Friday, the Athletics share a link to a GoFundMe page where fans can donate money to help support Marte's family.