ESPN has reached an agreement with South Korean broadcaster Eclat to air a daily Korean Baseball Organization game as the season starts on Tuesday.

Major League Baseball's season is still postponed until the coronavirus is under some control in the United States. South Korea has done a better job of reducing the spread of the pandemic so it has started relaxing some government restrictions and social distancing regulations. The KBO season was initially slated to start on March 22.

The league allowed foreign players to return home but upon their re-entry into South Korea, they needed to undergo at least 14 days of isolation.

KBO's season will start on Tuesday with an Opening Day matchup between the Samsung Lions and NC Dinos. No games will be played with fans in attendance.

Games from Tuesday to Friday will air at 5:30 a.m. ET. Saturday games will air at 4 a.m. ET and Sunday contests will go live at 1 a.m. ET.

Here is a list of some notable former MLB players and coaches on the 10 KBO teams:

Kia Tigers:

Manager Matt Williams – Managed the Washington Nationals from 2014 to 2015.

Hitting coach Hee-seop Choi – Played for the Chicago Cubs (2002-03), Florida Marlins (2004) and Los Angeles Dodgers (2004-05)

Pitching coach Anthony Lerew – Played for the Atlanta Braves (2005-07) and Kansas City Royals (2009-10)

Pitching coach Jae Seo – Played for the New York Mets (2002-05), Los Angeles Dodgers (2006) and Tampa Bay Devil Rays (2006-07)

Pitcher Aaron Brooks – Played for the Kansas City Royals (2014-15), Oakland Athletics (2015, 2018-2019) and Baltimore Orioles (2019)

Pitcher Drew Gagnon – Played for the New York Mets (2018-19)

Outfielder Preston Tucker – Played for the Houston Astros (2015-16), Atlanta Braves (2018), and Cincinnati Reds (2018).

Samsung Lions:

Infielder Tyler Saladino – Played for the Chicago White Sox (2015-18) and Milwaukee Brewers (2018-19)

Pitcher Lisalverto Bonilla – Played for the Texas Rangers (2014) and Cincinnati Reds (2017)

First baseman and outfielder Darin Ruf – Played for the Philadelphia Phillies from 2012-16)

Doosan Bears:

Pitcher Chris Flexen – Played for the New York Mets (2017-19)

Pitcher Raúl Alcántara – Played for the Oakland Athletics (2016-17)

Infielder José Miguel Fernández – Played for the Los Angeles Angels (2018)

SK Wyverns:

First baseman/outfielder Jamie Romak – Played for the Los Angeles Dodgers (2014) and Arizona Diamondbacks (2015)

Pitcher Ricardo Pinto – Played for the Philadelphia Phillies (2017) and Tampa Bay Rays (2019)

LG Twins:

Pitcher Casey Kelly – Played for the San Diego Padres (2012, 2015), Atlanta Braves (2016) and San Francisco Giants (2018)

Pitcher Tyler Wilson – Played for the Baltimore Orioles (2015-2017)

KT Wiz:

Pitcher William Cuevas – Played with the Boston Red Sox (2016, 2018) and Detroit Tigers (2017)

Lotte Giants:

Hitting Coach Julio Franco – Played for the Philadelphia Phillies (1982), Cleveland Indians (1983–1988), Texas Rangers (1989–1993), Chicago White Sox (1994), Cleveland Indians (1996–1997), Milwaukee Brewers (1997), Tampa Bay Devil Rays (1999), Atlanta Braves (2001–2005), New York Mets (2006–2007) and Atlanta Braves (2007).

Pitcher Adrian Sampson – Played for the Seattle Mariners (2016) and Texas Rangers (2018-19)

First Baseman Dae-ho Lee – Played for the Seattle Mariners in 2016

Pitcher Dan Straily – Played for the Oakland Athletics (2012-14), Chicago Cubs (2014), Houston Astros (2015), Cincinnati Reds (2016), Miami Marlins (2017-19) and Baltimore Orioles (2019)

Infielder Dixon Machado – Played for the Detroit Tigers (2015-16)

Hanwha Eagles:

Pitcher Chad Bell – Played for the Detroit Tigers (2017-18)

Pitcher Warwick Saupold – Played for the Detroit Tigers (2016-18)

Outfielder Jared Hoying – Played for the Texas Rangers (2016-17)

Kiwoom Heroes:

Pitcher Jake Brigham – Played for the Atlanta Braves (2015)

Pitcher Eric Jokisch – Played for the Chicago Cubs (2014)

Utility player Taylor Motter – Played for the Tampa Bay Rays (2016), Seattle Mariners (2017-18) and Minnesota Twins (2018)

NC Dinos: