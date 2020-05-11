Report: World Baseball Classic Will Not Be Played in 2021

The 2021 World Baseball Classic will not be held in March 2021, according to Enrique Rojas of ESPN Deportes.

Rojas adds that organizers do not think the World Baseball Classic can be played again before 2023.

The fourth and most recent edition of the World Baseball Classic was contested in 2017 when the United States defeated Puerto Rico for the championship.

Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman recently took to Twitter to pitch the idea of recruiting America's top stars to defend their title and create a WBC "Dream Team."

Games for the fifth World Baseball Classic were set to be held in Taiwan, Japan, and the United States. The field of teams was expected to be expanded from 16 to 20 countries.

Baseball will make its return to the Olympics next summer in Tokyo. The World Baseball Classic is the only global championship-style tournament to feature major league players since the Olympics take place in the summer.