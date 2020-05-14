Rays pitcher Blake Snell said on Wednesday he will not return to the field in 2020 under MLB's proposed revenue split.

MLB owners approved a proposal on Monday that would split all revenue for the 2020 season 50-50 between the owners and the players. Snell and the MLBPA are expected to reject the proposal, countering with a previous March agreement that would simply prorate player's salaries based on the number of games played.

"I'm not playing unless I get mine, ok? And that's just the way it is for me," Snell said on his Twitch channel. "Like, I'm sorry you guys think differently, but the risk is way the hell higher and the amount of money I'm making is way lower. Why would I think about doing that?"

Snell also noted his health concerns for returning to play.

It's just scary to risk my life to get COVID-19 as well as not knowing and spreading it to the others,'' Snell told The Tampa Bay Times. "I just want everyone to be healthy and get back to our normal lives cause I know I miss mine."

2020 will mark Snell's fifth season with the Rays. He won the Cy Young award in 2018, and he fanned 147 batters in 107 innings last season. Snell has a career 3.24 ERA in 97 starts.

MLB halted all operations indefinitely on March 12. No start date has been set for the 2020 season.