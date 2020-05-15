LeBron James' Uninterrupted and The Cinemart are producing an upcoming documentary about the Houston Astros cheating scandal that will stream on Quibi, the streaming platform announced Friday.

Per the release's logline, "Sign Language," will give "viewers an inside look at the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal and its unprecedented fallout, making it one of the most far-reaching cheating schemes in sport’s history." The film is said to be going beyond baseball and will explorer broader themes related to greed, cheating, corruption, sportsmanship and social media activism.

Maverick Carter, who co-founded Uninterrupted with the Lakers' star, is an executive producer on the project alongside Uninterrupted's Jamal Henderson, Philip Byron and Jason Stein. The Cinemart's Jenner Furst, Julia Willoughby Nason and Michael Gasparro are also listed as EPs.

Quibi, a mobile, short-form content app launched on April 6.

News of the Astros' sign-stealing operation from the 2017 and 2018 seasons came to light this offseason and led to the eventual suspension and dismissal of Astros manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow. In the wake of the scandal, the Red Sox and Mets later parted ways with managers Alex Cora and Carlos Beltrán after both men were named in MLB's report.

No release date was announced for the film.