Carlos Beltran and the Mets Mutually Agree to Part Ways

Well, that was short-lived.

The New York Mets announced that the team has mutually agreed to part ways with recently hired manager Carlos Beltran.

"At a meeting this morning with Jeff [Wilpon] and Brodie [Van Wagenen] we mutually agreed to part ways," Beltran said in a statement. "I'm grateful to them for giving me the opportunity, but we agreed this decision is in the best interest of the team. I couldn't let myself be a distraction for the team. I wish the entire organization success in the future."

This comes following the MLB's report that mentioned Carlos Beltran in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing incident. Following the report, the Astros fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow. The two were also suspended for one-year. The Boston Red Sox then mutually agreed to part ways with manager Alex Cora, who was the bench coach of the Astros at the time. The expectation is that Cora will face a suspension as well.

The MLB did not suspend Beltran, who was the only player mentioned in this report.

Beltran was hired by the Mets in November, and his stint as manager of the Mets will end without him even managing a game.

Now, here in January, the Mets will be in search for a new manager again, after they just went through this process a few months ago. This is a very difficult day for the Mets.