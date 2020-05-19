The Washington Nationals will unveil their 2019 World Series rings during the first-ever, virtual championship ring ceremony on Sunday, May 24.

According to The Athletic's Brittany Ghiroli, players and coaches were asked to wear suits and a white button-down shirt for the telecast. Per The Athletic, the rings have been mailed to players, coaches and support staff and are expected to arrive in the coming days.

"We could not be more excited to finally share our 2019 World Series Champions rings with our players, staff, and fans! The various elements of the ring truly capture the Washington Nationals story and the craftsmanship is unparalleled," owner Mark D. Lerner said in the official release.

Sunday's ceremony marks the one-year anniversary of the start of the team's turnaround from a 19-31 start to the 2019 season.

While MLB is currently suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic, on Saturday, the league reportedly sent a proposal to the MLBPA outlining the league's health and safety protocols for COVID-19 testing, facility guidelines and on-field operations.

The proposal says all players, managers, coaches, umpires and some support staff members would be tested regularly, as Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci reported earlier this week. All players will undergo an "intake screening" when they arrive at camp. The Athletic reports the screening will include a temperature check with a contactless thermometer and body fluid and blood samples.

Players will reportedly have their temperatures checked and be asked about any possible symptoms daily before they enter club facilities.

In the meantime, the Nationals' ceremony will be broadcast on MLB Network as well as a number of online platforms. The event is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET.