Jared Kelley Named 2019-20 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year

Refugio High School pitcher Jared Kelley has been named the 2019-20 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year, Gatorade announced on Thursday.

Kelley won the award for his athletic excellence, academic achievements and character demonstrated on and off the field. Voted on by a panel of experts and journalists, the high school senior edged out nearly half a million student-athletes who compete in baseball each year—and topped the list of 51 state winners.

With the recognition, Kelley is now a finalist for the most prestigious award in high school sports—the Gatorade Male High School Athlete of the Year award—which will be announced in July.

“While many high schools have rightfully canceled sports seasons in response to the coronavirus pandemic, we are continuing to recognize and celebrate incredible athletes like Jared Kelley for their accomplishments on and off the field,” Gatorade Senior Vice President and General Manager, Brett O’Brien, said. “Like former winners before him, Jared embodies everything we look for in an award recipient and we are confident he will have continued success in sports and in life.”

Kelley found out the news from Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper, who surprised him with a video call.

A 6-foot-3, 225-pound right-handed pitcher and designated hitter, Kelley concluded his prep career with a 32-3 record, 0.43 ERA and 23 no-hit pitching appearances. Before his spring season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he posted a 3-0 record with a 0.00 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 12 innings.

In addition to his high school performances, Kelley was named the starting pitcher at the Under Armour All-America Game at Wrigley Field in Chicago last July and was a 2019 Perfect Game All-American Classic selection.

“Jared Kelley owns what is easily the most big-league ready prep arm in the Class of 2020,” Baseball America's Carlos Collazo said. “He’s got the best fastball in the high school class, a pitch that routinely brushes the upper-90s. A consistently plus changeup and a solid breaking ball make him an intimidating physical presence. Perhaps what separates him even more than his velo[city] is the ease with which he throws everything along with his ability to dependably locate his entire arsenal. That’s rare for a prep pitcher, and exceedingly so for a pitcher with stuff like his.”

Off the field, Kelley has dedicated time to assisting his community. After Hurricane Harvey impacted Refugio, Texas in 2017, he helped load and unload supplies, deliver clothes and food to those in need and to remove debris. In addition, Kelley has volunteered as an umpire for the Refugio Little League Baseball Association and spent time playing baseball with children undergoing treatment at Rady’s Children’s Hospital in San Diego.

In the classroom, Kelley maintained a 96.2 average and was a member of the Refugio High School National Honor Society.

Kelley has signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball at the University of Texas. However, he is projected to be an early-round selection in the MLB draft in June.

Former Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year winners have accumulated four MLB MVP awards, 40 All-Star appearances and 27 first-round selections.