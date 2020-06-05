The Chinese Professional Baseball League announced it will no longer limit the number of fans allowed inside stadiums during games.

Fans will also no longer be required to wear masks in their seats, though they are still required "social-distance at the ballpark," per the CPBL.

The CPBL opened its season on April 10, becoming the first major baseball league to begin play amid the COVID-19 crisis. The Korean Baseball Organization and Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan kicked off their respective seasons shortly after.

“If you came through here right now, it’s like a normal day, really,” CPBL pitcher Bryan Woodall told Sports Illustrated's Emma Baccellieri. “Everywhere we go, we’re getting our temperatures taken, and we’re required to wear a mask. …But we’re able to go out in public, we’re able to go out to eat, we’re able to do our own thing.”

The CPBL began its season without fans in the stands before 1,000 spectators were allowed within stadiums on May 8. The number of fans allowed increased to 2,000 on May 14.