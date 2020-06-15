MLB Players React to Rob Manfred's Latest Comments About Not Being Confident in 2020 Season

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told ESPN on Monday that he's "not confident" there will be a baseball season this year, a stark contrast from his comments just last week when he told ESPN's Karl Ravech that, "unequivocally we are going to play Major League Baseball this year."

Manfred's latest remarks, coupled with the numerous hurdles in MLB's possible return-to-play plan, sparked a reaction from players across the league. Here's a look at how they reacted: