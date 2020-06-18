MLBPA Proposes 70-Game 2020 Season

The Major League Baseball Players Association has finalized a proposal for a 70-game season, the union announced on Thursday.

"We believe this offer represents the basis for an agreement on resumption of play," MLBPA executive director Tony Clark said.

ESPN's Jeff Passan and Jesse Rogers report that the league is unlikely to accept the proposal, but that it is close enough that there is optimism for a potential season.

On Wednesday, the league reportedly sent the players' union a proposal for a 60-game season with full prorated salaries. MLB's most recent proposed season would have started on July 19 or 20 and would have been completed in 70 days.

It would have also included expanded playoffs for 2020 and 2021.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and MLBPA executive director Tony Clark met face-to-face in Arizona and had a "productive" meeting earlier this week.

Manfred released a statement on Wednesday acknowledging that he met for "several hours" with Clark and that he is "encouraging the Clubs to move forward."

"We left that meeting with a jointly developed framework that we agreed could form the basis of an agreement and subject to conversations with our respective constituents," Manfred wrote. "I summarized that framework numerous times in the meeting and sent Tony a written summary today. Consistent with our conversations yesterday, I am encouraging the Clubs to move forward and I trust Tony is doing the same."

The MLBPA's most recent proposal comes days after Manfred said he was "not confident" a season would take place this year. Many MLB players have called for the league to set parameters for a season after negotiations between the two parties did not gain traction.

MLB players have deferred to an agreement between the union and the league from March 26 that states MLB has the authority to unilaterally set the schedule.

The league initially set its sights on returning in time for July 4, but that timeline stalled while MLB and the MLBPA negotiated for weeks to reach a possible deal on starting the season.