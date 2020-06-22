The Major League Baseball Players Association rejected MLB's proposal for a 60-game season on Monday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan and Jesse Rogers.

The MLBPA reportedly voted 33-5 to reject MLB's proposal. Commissioner Rob Manfred can now implement a schedule for the 2020 season, which will "likely be between 50 to 60 games."

Owners across MLB could still vote to cancel the 2020 season, per Passan and Rogers. It would take eight "no" votes from the owners in order to cancel the 2020 season.

"Earlier this evening, the full Board reaffirmed the players' eagerness to return to work as soon and as safely as possible." The MLBPA said in a statement on Monday. "While we had hoped to reach a revised back to work agreement with the league, the Players remain fully committed to proceeding under our current agreement and getting back on the field for the fans, for the game, and for each other."

The 2020 season could also be canceled due to an increase in COVID-19 cases across the country. MLB closed all spring training facilities on June 19 following positive tests at Phillies' camp in Clearwater, Fla.

The Blue Jays also closed their spring training facility on June 19 after a player showed symptoms of COVID-19, according to Passan. Toronto's facility is five minutes from Philadelphia's.