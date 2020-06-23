With a shortened season on the horizon, MLB is planning to use the runner-on-second rule during extra innings this season, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

By implementing the rule, the league is attempting to speed up extra-innings games amid its tight season.

MLB announced on Monday it will proceed with the 2020 season, which will reportedly be 60 games. The season will be officially approved upon the players union's response on a pair of questions. MLB is requesting confirmation that players can report to camp by July 1. It is also asking the MLBPA to "agree on the Operating Manual which contains the health and safety protocols necessary to give us the best opportunity to conduct and complete our regular season and Postseason."

Minor League Baseball has been using the runner-on-second rule for the past two seasons. In MiLB, the runner placed at second base is the player who is listed in the batting order ahead of the leadoff hitter in the extra inning. It would typically be the player who made the last out in the previous inning.

If the placed runner scores, it would be counted as an unearned run.

Baseball purists are not fans of the runner-on-second rule or talk of the designated hitter being used in the National League. Heyman reports team owners are "ready to allow the universal DH this season for preserving player health" but not bringing it back in 2021.