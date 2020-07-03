Angels outfielder Mike Trout said on Friday he is unsure about playing during the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Trout and his wife, Jessica, are expecting their first child in August.

"Honestly, I still don’t feel comfortable with the baby coming," Trout told reporters on a Zoom call on Friday. "I think the biggest thing is this is our first child. I've got to be there. If I test positive, I can't see the baby for 14 days. We would be upset. I've got to keep Jess safe. I've got to keep the baby safe."

Trout said he has not made a decision on playing in 2020, noting he is "playing it by ear."

Numerous players have opted out of the 2020 season in recent weeks, including Nationals infielder Ryan Zimmerman and Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond. MLB is expected to begin its 60-game regular season on July 23.

Trout, 28, is an eight-time All-Star and three-time American League MVP. He has led the American League in OPS in four of the last five seasons, and he's won the OBP title in four consecutive years.

The Angels enter 2020 seeking their first playoff appearance since 2014. They have not won the World Series since 2002.