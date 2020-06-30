Ian Desmond to Sit Out 2020 Season: 'Home Is Where I Need to Be'

Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond announced on Monday he will sit out the 2020 season, citing family concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Desmond's post also included his "thoughts and experiences as a biracial man in America," noting his responsibility to answer questions from his children regarding "coronavirus and civil rights and life."

"The COVID-19 pandemic has made this baseball season one that is a risk that I am not comfortable taking,” Desmond wrote. "With a pregnant wife and four young children who have lots of questions about what's going on in the world, home is where I need to be right now."

"Home for my wife, Chelsey. Home to help. Home to guide. Home to answer my older three boys' questions about Coronavirus, Civil Rights and life. Home to be their dad."

Desmond, 34, signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Rockies in 2016. He is a two-time All-Star, hitting 181 home runs in 11 seasons.