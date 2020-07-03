MLB has canceled the 2020 All-Star Game, which was originally slated to be held in Los Angeles on July 14.

Dodger Stadium will host the All-Star Game in 2022, MLB announced Friday. The 2021 Midsummer Classic will be held at Truist Park in Atlanta.

"Based on the health circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic that are beyond MLB’s control along with governmental directives prohibiting large gatherings, the league determined it is unable to conduct the All-Star Game and its week of surrounding fan activities this year," MLB wrote in a statement.

MLB suspended all operations on March 12 amid the COVID-19 crisis. The league is slated to begin the 2020 season on July 23 with a 60-game regular season. A full postseason is expected to be held before a champion is crowned in October.

The American League won the 2019 All-Star Game 4-3 at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The AL has won seven straight All-Star Games entering the 2021 contest in Atlanta.