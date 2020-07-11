Royals catcher Cam Gallagher announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

Gallagher released a statement Saturday saying he is asymptomatic and will go into quarantine.

"To say this caught me by surprise would be an understatement," said Gallagher. “I played in last night's intrasquad game and felt great, then received the news this morning that my most recent test had come back positive. I am asymptomatic and will continue to work as hard as I can to stay ready while I quarantine. The first couple of weeks of workouts have just made me that much more excited about our ballclub and I can’t wait to rejoin them and compete as soon as I’m allowed."

The 27-year-old has been training with Kansas City during summer camp, and it has not been announced if other members of the team or staff will quarantine after being around him.

Under MLB's health and safety protocols, if a player comes in contact with anyone showing symptoms, they must be given an expedited coronavirus test. If they test positive, they must quarantine and cannot return until having tested negative twice, at least 24 hours apart. The player must also have no fever for at least 72 hours.

The Royals aren't the only team facing possible exposure to the coronavirus. On Saturday morning, the Astros canceled their workout after a staff member was potentially exposed to COVID-19.

Several players around MLB have tested positive since players reported to summer camp beginning July 1, and teams have dealt with delays in testing over the past week. Last Saturday, Salvador Pérez announced his positive test on a call with reporters. The six-time All-Star said he is asymptomatic and in quarantine. Kansas City manager Mike Matheny also said last week that he contracted COVID-19 a month ago and recovered during self-quarantine. He is now working on donating his antibodies.

Some players have expressed frustration about the reliability of MLB's tests, while the accuracy of some tests came into question following unreliable results. On Friday, MLB announced that 58 players and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19 through July 9. Of the 3,748 samples tested, 1.8% came back positive. A player or staff member had tested positive on 27 of 30 teams.

Gallagher joined the Royals as a second-round selection in the 2011 draft. Last season, he batted .238 with 12 RBIs in 45 games.