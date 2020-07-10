MLB COVID-19 Screening Results in 66 Positive Tests

Major League Baseball released the results of its latest round of COVID-19 tests on Friday.

58 players and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Of the 3,748 samples tested, 1.8% came back positive, per MLB.

A player or staff member has tested positive on 27 of 30 teams.

MLB players were tested for COVID-19 over the last week as they return to their home parks in the lead up to the start of the 2019-20 season. But some have expressed frustration about the reliability of MLB's tests. The accuracy of some tests came into question following unreliable results, while other teams had significant delays in receiving their test results.

MLB suspended all operations on March 12 amid the COVID-19 crisis. The 2020 season is currently slated to begin on July 23 as the Yankees host the Nationals.