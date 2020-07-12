The Toronto Blue Jays have reached out to their Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons, about possibly playing their home games in Buffalo this summer, according to the Buffalo News' Mike Harrington.

The Blue Jays are currently holding their workouts in Toronto, but while Canadian health officials provided the club for clearance for summer camp, the team is yet to obtain approval for regular-season games.

Toronto players are currently being quarantined at a Marriott hotel that is connected to the Rogers Centre.

The team's spring training facility in Dunedin, Fla., appears to be another option for the club if it is unable to obtain clearance and play games in Toronto, though with COVID-19 cases spiking in Florida, that provides its own problems.

According to the Buffalo News, while the Bisons' Sahlen Field is of major league quality, the stadium's lighting would potentially need an upgrade.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted Friday there were only 116 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest active total of cases since early April.

The Blue Jays are set to play exhibition games July 21 and 22 in Boston before beginning the shortened 2020 regular season in Tampa on July 24. Fans will not be permitted at games, no matter the site.

The Blue Jays' first home game is set for July 29 against the Nationals.