Report: Sheldon Adelson Joins Group Bidding to Buy Mets

Four groups have advanced to the second round of bidding in the sale of the Mets, including a group headlined by former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez. However, another famous figure entered the bidding on Wednesday.

Billionaire casino mogul Sheldon Adelson is now involved in the bidding for the Mets, according to the New York Post's Thornton McEnery. Adelson will join a group led by current Sixers and Devils owner Josh Harris.

"Considering that the 86-year-old Adelson is worth an estimated $30 billion and that Silver Lake is a $43 billion fund long-rumored to have an interest in a professional sports team, their massive combined wealth would present the first real threat to Steve Cohen’s status as frontrunner for the team," Thornton wrote on Wednesday.

The Mets announced in December 2019 that owners Fred and Jeff Wilpon were looking to sell the team. Billionaire Steve Cohen reportedly offered $2 billion in the first round of bids, while Rodriguez's group bid $1.7 billion. NFL players Brian Urlacher, Travis Kelce and DeMarco Murray have recently joined Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez in their bid for the Mets.

The Mets are currently valued at $2.4 billion, per Forbes. They are the sixth most-valuable franchise in MLB.